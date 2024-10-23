Arunachal Guv exhorts vice-chancellors to focus on quality of education

Itanagar, Oct 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday exhorted the vice-chancellors of various universities to focus on the quality of education and use of technologies, besides social responsibilities to be adopted by the educational institutions.

Advertisment

Presiding over the maiden vice-chancellors' conference at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said that the need of the hour is to align higher education with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat.

He said that education is an important pillar of growth and development, an official statement said here.

"It impacts the creation of an educated pool of professionals, including teachers, engineers, doctors and entrepreneurs. With changing times, education also has to undergo a transformative reform," he said.

Advertisment

The governor said that education is the most potent means for social transformation and universities and colleges have a crucial role to play in it.

Higher education is about gaining the knowledge and skills needed to become good leaders, entrepreneurs and job creators, he said.

Parnaik said that the NEP 2020 envisions an education system that contributes to an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, providing high-quality education to all.

Advertisment

He urged the vice-chancellors to create an environment and infrastructure to realise the goals of NEP 2020.

State Education Minister P D Sona, who was also present on the occasion, expressed his gratitude to the governor for convening the first-ever VCs' conference and assured the governor of implementing NEP 2020 in letter and spirit.

Among those present on the occasion were Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) Chairman Tsering Naksang, Arunachal University VC Prof Tomo Riba, Rajiv Gandhi University VC Prof S K Naik, NIT Director Prof Mohan V Aware and North East Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Director Prof Narendranath S. PTI UPL UPL ACD