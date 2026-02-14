Arunachal Guv flags China’s long-term strategy along frontiers

Itanagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik on Saturday claimed that China was pursuing a long-term strategy along India’s frontiers, using border infrastructure, dual-use settlements and renaming of places to influence narratives across the LAC.

He emphasised that to ensure deterrence, stability and lasting control along the state's sensitive frontier, security, development, diplomacy and community empowerment must advance together through a whole-of-nation approach.

Delivering the keynote address at the two-day seminar ‘Arunachal Pradesh - India’s Dynamic Frontier’, held at the headquarters of 2 Mountain Division, at Dinjan, in Assam’s Tinsukia district, the governor described the state as a strategic buffer as well as a land of immense human, cultural and economic potential.

Sharing his perspectives of security and development, Parnaik observed that the two are deeply intertwined in a frontier state like Arunachal Pradesh and that one cannot progress without the other, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

He stressed that the state’s challenges, whether external threats or internal development gaps, require a unified and coordinated response from all stakeholders.

Highlighting border dynamics, the governor said along the Myanmar and Bhutan frontiers, culture and security intersect in complex ways.

"The Indo-Myanmar border, which cuts through forests and hills, has remained socially open under the Free Movement Regime (FMR), sustaining livelihoods and ties, but has also created vulnerabilities as insurgent groups exploited the routes, prompting India to review the arrangement to rebalance tradition and security," he pointed out.

The governor said the resilience of people living in border areas, coupled with sustained efforts towards inclusive and sustainable development, will firmly establish Arunachal Pradesh as a strategic powerhouse and an emerging economic hub.

"Strengthening security ensures stability and confidence, while inclusive development brings opportunity, dignity and resilience to the people, shaping the state’s present and future as a strong pillar of the nation," he added.

Parnaik further stated that Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing a transformative phase aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and highlighted the state’s strategic location in advancing India’s Act East Policy by fostering connectivity and trade with Southeast Asia.

Complimenting the Dao Division for organising the timely seminar, he observed that the theme is especially relevant in the evolving security environment, more so for a frontier state like Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor emphasised that such platforms are vital for informed dialogue, meaningful reflection and the exchange of forward-looking ideas, and appreciated the participation of intellectuals, defence experts, veterans and participants from the state.

Former Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd) spoke on operational realities and the broader contours of countering Chinese strategic design.

Former GOC and Director General of the Centre for Land Warfare Studies Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (Retd) highlighted China’s designs along the Arunachal Pradesh border and their strategic implications.

Former civil servant and Ambassador Phunchok Stobdan examined Arunachal–Tibet linkages, culture and their wider historical contours, while writer, military historian and filmmaker Shiv Kunal Verma spoke on flora, fauna, eco-tourism and the region’s latent potential. PTI UPL UPL MNB