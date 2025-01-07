Arunachal guv flags off state contingent for Viksit Bharat National Youth Fest

Itanagar, Jan 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday flagged off a 57-member delegation which will represent the state at the Viksit Bharat National Youth Festival in Delhi.

The event will take place at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on January 11 and 12.

Addressing the youth before their departure, Parnaik encouraged them to represent Arunachal Pradesh with pride, emphasising the importance of showcasing the state's development and cultural richness.

He urged the participants to share success stories in fields such as infrastructure, tourism, and entrepreneurship.

Parnaik highlighted the significance of participating in the national event, calling it a rare privilege.

The governor also stressed the importance of adopting 'nation first' ethos, which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India).

"The youth of today will lead the country when we celebrate the centenary of independence in 2047. It is up to you to contribute to the nation's growth and focus on areas that you wish to develop," he said.

C Dangmei, district youth officer of Nehru Yuva Sangathan, said that out of 15,000 applicants, 57 youth from various backgrounds across the state were chosen in categories such as folk dance, song, painting, story writing, poetry, entrepreneurship and social work. PTI UPL ACD