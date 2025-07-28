Arunachal Guv flags off woman Everester's seven-summit expedition

Itanagar, Jul 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Monday flagged off celebrated woman Everester Kabak Yano's ambitious seven-summit mountaineering expedition, a mission to scale the highest peaks on all seven continents.

The flag-off ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan as Yano embarked on one of the most formidable challenges in global mountaineering.

In a symbolic gesture, Parnaik handed over a ceremonial ice axe bearing the Indian Tricolour and the Arunachal Pradesh state emblem to Yano, in the presence of state Sports Minister Kento Jini, who also extended financial support to support her mission.

Describing the event as a celebration of courage and conviction, Parnaik lauded Yano's determination, calling her journey a representation of the indomitable spirit that dares to dream beyond boundaries.

He noted that only a few people across the world have attempted the seven-summit expedition, and praised Yano for her bold commitment to join that elite league.

"Yano carries with her the blessings of the people of Arunachal, the dreams of a new generation, and the resilient, peaceful, and unstoppable spirit of our state," the governor said.

He urged her to showcase to the world the strength, grace, and tenacity of a daughter of Arunachal.

In a tribute to her earlier feat of summiting Mount Everest on May 21 last year, the governor presented her with the 'Land of Rising Sun' plaque, recognising her as a beacon of inspiration for the entire state.

Yano is the fifth woman from the state and the first from the Nyishi community to summit Mount Everest.

Sports Minister Kento Jini, in his address, commended the state government's efforts in promoting sports, particularly adventure sports, and highlighted the various incentives and policies designed to support athletes.

He emphasised the government's progressive reservation policies for sportspersons, which create greater access to education and employment for talented youth.

To inspire future generations, the governor had specially invited students from the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy, cadets from the 1st Arunachal Pradesh NCC Battalion, and members of the Bharat Scouts and Guides to attend the ceremony.

Also present at the occasion were Sports and Youth Affairs secretary Abu Tayeng, Sports director Tadar Apa, and other dignitaries, who extended their support and encouragement to Kabak Yano.