Arunachal Guv greets people of Jharkhand, Uttarakhand on statehood day

Itanagar, Nov 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik greeted people of Jharkhand and Uttarakhand residing in the northeastern state on the occasion of the foundation day of the two states, highlighting the cultural, geographical and spiritual bond among them.

Jharkhand is celebrating its foundation day on November 15, while Uttarakhand has its statehood day on November 9.

Emphasising the shared values, Parnaik said Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh share a strong tribal identity reflected in their customs, festivals and close-knit community life.

He also highlighted the deep connection between Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh as Himalayan states shaped by the region’s natural beauty, cultural practices and spiritual heritage, according to an official statement.

During an event at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion, Parnaik also felicitated Dr Krishna Chowlu, scientist in-charge of the Botanical Survey of India, state regional centre, and author of 'Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh', a book documenting 657 orchid species.