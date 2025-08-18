Arunachal guv hails Assembly’s journey, calls for transparent and inclusive governance

Itanagar, Aug 18 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Monday lauded the state legislative Assembly for upholding the spirit of democracy over the past five decades, while urging lawmakers to ensure transparency, discipline, and people-centric governance as the state moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing the special session of the Assembly to mark its Golden Jubilee, the governor said the legislature has consistently promoted participatory governance, transparent law-making, and inclusive development.

Despite the challenges of geography and diversity, it has carried out its constitutional duties with dignity, making the Assembly a vibrant forum for debate and policymaking, he said.

Parnaik underlined that the House has brought people closer to governance, strengthened the rule of law, and fostered dialogue while celebrating the state’s rich tribal identity by protecting traditions, languages, and customs alongside inclusive growth.

He noted its contributions across education, health, agriculture, tribal welfare, connectivity, entrepreneurship, and conservation, balancing local needs with national interests.

Calling on legislators to align their vision with the national sustainable development goals, he said development must go beyond infrastructure to encompass education, healthcare, livelihoods, social justice, and ecological balance.

Parnaik emphasised that such an approach would help Arunachal emerge as a shining contributor to the nation’s growth story.

The governor also praised youth outreach and civic engagement initiatives that inspire the younger generation to actively participate in democracy, while acknowledging the contributions of past leaders who laid the state’s democratic foundation.

He added that the state, blessed with natural beauty, traditions, and resilient people, must harness innovation, technology, and digital tools to ensure transparency, improve services, and connect remote villages with markets, healthcare, and education.

"The Arunachal of tomorrow should stand not only for its natural beauty but also as a hub of innovation, sustainable growth, and social harmony,” Parnaik added.

Earlier, the governor released the Golden Jubilee souvenir and journal, besides a 10-minute documentary on the journey of the state Legislative Assembly. PTI UPL UPL MNB