Arunachal Guv hails Bihar and Mizoram communities on foundation day

Itanagar, Mar 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday recognised the vital contributions of the people from Bihar and Mizoram in the state’s progress and expressed gratitude for their dedication in various sectors.

Celebrating Bihar and Mizoram Diwas at Raj Bhavan, the governor, while extending heartfelt greetings to the people of both states on their foundation day, emphasised that such celebrations strengthen unity and inter-state cultural ties.

He highlighted the importance of commemorating state foundation days as a way to foster mutual respect and camaraderie among diverse communities.

The event was organised in the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ reinforcing the message of national integration, a Raj Bhavan communiqué informed.

A large number of people from Bihar and Mizoram, currently serving in Arunachal Pradesh, actively participated in the festivities.

A key highlight of the celebration was the cultural performances, where Arunachali students showcased traditional art forms of Bihar, reflecting the deep interwoven cultural heritage of the nation.

Expressing his appreciation, Parnaik noted that such inter-state exchanges enrich India's diversity and strengthen national unity.

Students of Gyan Mission were special guests at the event, making the occasion even more memorable.

The celebration also featured vibrant traditional dance performances by students from Rajiv Gandhi University and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), captivating the audience with their artistic expressions.