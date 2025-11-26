Arunachal guv inaugurates Itanagar leg of 69th National School Games

Itanagar, Nov 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Wednesday declared open the Itanagar leg of the 69th National School Games at the Khelo India Indoor Stadium here, describing the event as a "celebration of youth, talent, and the spirit that shapes the nation's future".

In his address, the governor said he was looking forward to witnessing the athletes' talent, determination and camaraderie, expressing hope that the event would help nurture a strong pool of youngsters who could one day represent India at the global level, an official statement said.

He urged schools to invest in playgrounds, coaches and proper infrastructure.

Parnaik also expressed pride that Arunachal Pradesh, one of the youngest states and the newest member of the School Games Federation of India, was hosting the event for the first time.

With boxing events concluded and Taekwondo and weightlifting underway, he said the historic hosting reflects the state's growing commitment to sports and youth development and demonstrates its readiness for national-level competitions.

The governor commended the state education department for its efforts in organising the event.

A total of 1,291 participants, including 843 girls, from 26 states, six union territories and eight central organisations, are competing in the two disciplines – Taekwondo and weightlifting -- featured in the Itanagar leg of the games.

Of them, 890 athletes are participating in Taekwondo and 401 in weightlifting, supported by 140 technical officials. Around 200 parents of the athletes are also attending the games. PTI UPL UPL ACD