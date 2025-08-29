Arunachal Guv lauds Army units, NIMAS for service, patriotism

Itanagar, Aug 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik on Friday lauded the dedication and service of the armed forces and Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), saying it is because of their tireless efforts the state continues to progress at a remarkable pace.

He praised the Army units for guiding and preparing the youths for admission into Sainik schools and recruitment in the armed forces, thereby shaping the future defenders of the nation.

He recalled the invaluable support extended by the people of the state to the Indian Armed Forces during the 1962 war, which stands as a testament to their courage and commitment to the nation.

Parnaik said the state is an example of unity in diversity, making it a true model for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

He also highlighted the Centre’s vibrant villages programme, aimed at strengthening border areas and empowering people living there, and urged the Army units to actively support the state government in its implementation so that the borders remain secure and the people in frontier regions fully benefit from this vital initiative.

Earlier, Parnaik conferred Governor’s Citations to NIMAS, 1900 Field Regiment, the 2nd Battalion of the Dogra Regiment, the 16th Battalion of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry, 4 Corps Signal Regiment, 305 Field Hospital, and 667 Army Aviation Squadron at the Raj Bhavan here.

NIMAS and the Army Units received the citations for their outstanding professionalism, sharp operational insight, and indomitable spirit, as well as for fostering a deep bond of trust and synergy with the district administration and the people of the state.

NIMAS Director Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal received the citation for the institute, while Col Arun Kumar M S, Commanding Officer, received the honour for the 1900 Field Regiment.

Col Amarjeet Singh, Commanding Officer, and Subedar Chander Pal received the citation for 2 DOGRA; Col Abhishek Tyagi, Commanding Officer, and Subedar Major Rajesh Kumar for 16 JAK LI; Col Ajay Fuloria, Commanding Officer, and Subedar Major Dharmender for 4 Corps Signal Regiment; Col Milind Sawant, Commanding Officer, and Subedar Banger Vivek Uddhav for the 305 Field Hospital.

Col Pradeep Singh Rathore, Commanding Officer, and Subedar Major Rakesh received the citation for the 667 Army Aviation Squadron.

The governor congratulated NIMAS and the Army units for their outstanding contribution, adding that NIMAS has helped bring out the best in mountaineers of the state. PTI UPL UPL MNB