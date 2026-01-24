Arunachal guv lauds Uttar Pradesh’s legacy, role in nation-building

Itanagar, Jan 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Friday said Uttar Pradesh has made immense contributions to India’s civilisation, freedom struggle and national progress, and continues to play a key role in the country’s development.

Extending greetings on Uttar Pradesh statehood day, he thanked people from the northern state living in Arunachal Pradesh for their valuable contribution to the state’s growth, economy and social harmony.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Diwas celebration held at Lok Bhavan here, the governor said UP today stands as a dynamic centre of development, blending tradition with modern progress, an official statement said.

Parnaik noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP has emerged as a hub of information technology, a cradle of spirituality and a major destination for pilgrims and visitors.

The governor said such celebrations, envisioned under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, play an important role in strengthening national unity and integration.

He noted that platforms like these promote mutual understanding and reinforce the idea of India as one united family despite its rich diversity.

The event turned into a colourful celebration of unity in diversity, marked by vibrant cultural performances.

Members of the Uttar Pradesh community presented traditional items, while Arunachali children performed folk dances of Uttar Pradesh, symbolising cultural exchange and mutual respect. PTI UPL UPL MNB