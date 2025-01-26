Arunachal Guv outlines state's vision for growth, empowerment on R-Day

Itanagar, Jan 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Sunday detailed 24 key initiatives of the state government, aimed at modernising governance, enhancing the quality of life, and ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth across the state.

Unfurling the national tricolour at IG Park here on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, the governor underscored the government's commitment to fully digitise financial systems, improve service delivery, and streamline processes to enhance ease of living and ease of doing business.

A "Bottom-up Planning" approach is being implemented to strengthen local administrations and actively involve communities in decision-making, thereby deepening democracy, he said.

"The government is dedicated to cutting down on unnecessary regulations, repealing outdated laws, and building a simpler, more efficient service delivery system. To make services accessible, we are also setting up a central citizen data repository," Parnaik said.

The governor highlighted the government's efforts to fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which includes plans to attract top educational institutions to the state.

Additionally, he said, the government is modernising school infrastructure under the ARUN Schools for Rising India (SHRI) Mission, in alignment with the PM SHRI Mission.

"The Dulari Kanya scheme, which incentivises girls' education, is being revamped to ensure more significant participation by girls in higher education," the governor added.

He said that women's empowerment remains a priority, with the government aiming to support 21,000 women to earn over Rs 1 lakh annually under the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative. This programme provides women with resources and guidance to achieve economic independence.

In the agriculture sector, Parnaik said, the government is encouraging natural farming, expanding support for local crafts, and promoting horticulture to boost rural incomes. Handicrafts and local artisans are also receiving support through new policies aimed at preserving traditional skills, he added.

Infrastructure development is central to the state's vision, with a focus on achieving cent per cent physical and digital connectivity, the governor said and revealed plans of the government to implement a system for real-time tracking of public infrastructure to improve transparency and efficiency.

To support urban expansion sustainably, the government is updating the master plan for the Itanagar-Naharlagun twin city, he said.

Parnaik further stated that the state is recording an impressive economic growth rate of 11.01 per cent, well above the national average.

"This robust growth is complemented by the government's success in achieving cent per cent coverage of 11 out of 17 major national schemes, which has extended essential services such as shelter, electricity, sanitation, water, healthcare, and employment opportunities to even the remotest parts of the state," he said.

Arunachal Pradesh ranks third in India in the 'Zero Hunger' Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), with a score of 81 compared to the national average of 52, the governor said, adding that the achievement reflects the government's efforts to strengthen healthcare, expand access to essential services, and promote community wellness.

To harness the energy and potential of its youth, he said, the government has declared 2024-25 as the 'Year of Youth.' "The government is sending young people for advanced training in adventure sports such as river rafting, scuba diving, and paragliding. These efforts aim to develop new skills and promote tourism," the governor said.

The 4th edition of the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme (APEDP) has also been launched to encourage young people to become job creators rather than job seekers, fostering innovation and economic growth, he said.

The 'SEE Trinity' approach - Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Employment, is set to create over 25,000 jobs and self-employment opportunities in the state, Parnaik added.

The governor emphasised the importance of aligning development with the preservation of Arunachal Pradesh's cultural heritage.

"The government is committed to working closely with local communities to ensure that development respects our culture, protects our rights, and fosters long-term prosperity," he said.

Parnaik also called for collective action against substance abuse, urging the youth to choose positive paths for self-improvement and contribute to the state's progress.

The governor added that Arunachal Pradesh's progress aligns with India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. As the nation enters 'Amrit Kaal', he urged citizens to uphold their constitutional duties and contribute to building a prosperous and inclusive society.

"Our achievements in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic growth are a testament to the state's dedication to inclusive and sustainable development. Together, we can realise Arunachal's true potential and pave the way for a brighter future," Parnaik added. PTI UPL UPL RG