Arunachal Guv participates in Gujarat's Madhavpur Fair

Itanagar, Apr 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd) KT Parnaik participated in the Madhavpur Fair, an annual cultural and spiritual festival held in Madhavpur Ghed, Gujarat, on Tuesday.

The fair commemorates the divine wedding of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, symbolising the historical and cultural connection between Gujarat and the Northeast, particularly Arunachal Pradesh.

Parnaik, who is on a five-day official visit to Gujarat at the invitation of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, praised the event as a unique initiative under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ programme, according to an official statement from Raj Bhavan released on Thursday.

He said the fair not only celebrates India’s rich spiritual heritage, but also strengthens national unity by showcasing the diverse traditions of Gujarat and the Northeastern states.

Parnaik said the cultural convergence is a shining example of the shared heritage, fostering mutual appreciation, artistic collaboration and tourism growth.

He noted that events like these offer a national platform for indigenous art, folklore, and crafts, while also contributing to the local economy and reinforcing India’s vibrant cultural mosaic.

The governor also commended the Gujarat government for its efforts in promoting regional art forms, folklore, and craftsmanship and for encouraging stronger inter-state cultural ties.

Drawing parallels, he highlighted the Malinithan Mela held annually in the archaeological site of Malinithan at Likabali in Lower Siang district of the northeastern state, another celebration rooted in the legend of Rukmini.

As a token of appreciation and to further cultural exchange, Parnaik presented a book titled 'Malinithan – A Glorious Heritage of Arunachal Pradesh', published by the Malinithan Vikash Parishad, to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.