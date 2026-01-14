Arunachal Guv participates in kite festival on Makar Sankranti

Itanagar, Jan 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Wednesday participated in a colourful kite-flying festival at Itanagar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, an official statement said.

The festival, organised by the governor's secretariat, also witnessed the participation of senior state government officials, creating a warm and inclusive atmosphere, it said.

Kite flying, observed across several places in the country during Makar Sankranti, holds deep cultural and symbolic significance, the statement said.

The sight of colourful kites in the sky represents freedom, rising aspirations, and the collective hope for prosperity, harmony, and happiness, it added. PTI CORR RBT