Arunachal Guv praises Assam Rifles for professionalism, counter-insurgency ops

Itanagar, Dec 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retired) K T Parnaik on Tuesday praised Assam Rifles for its exceptional professionalism, effective counter-insurgency operations, and humane and compassionate approach in extending timely assistance to the civil administration and the local populace, an official statement said.

Speaking after presenting the Governor's Citation to the 11th Battalion of the Assam Rifles at Lok Bhavan here, Parnaik said through constant vigil and robust security measures, 11 Assam Rifles has ensured peace in its area of responsibility and also instilled a sense of safety and confidence among the people, thereby creating an enabling environment for development.

The citation was received by Commandant, Colonel Vivek Tripathi, along with Subedar Major Lekh Raj and Rifleman G D Neelesh Kumar on behalf of all ranks of the battalion, it said.

Congratulating the commandant and all ranks on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, he expressed confidence that the battalion would continue to uphold its high standards of service and dedication.

He further observed that the battalion has made efforts to strengthen mutual trust and harmony between the armed forces and the local communities. PTI CORR ACD