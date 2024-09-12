Arunachal Guv praises ITBP for professionalism, commitment

Itanagar, Sep 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik appreciated the role of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in the state.

Interacting with ITBP NE Frontier Headquarters Inspector General Dr Akun Sabharwal, who called on him at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, Parnaik praised ITBP’s professionalism, commitment to their duties and responsibilities and their support in providing assistance to the local population, a communiqué said.

The duo also discussed various topics, including the development of Vibrant Border Villages, enhancing security, and improving communication infrastructure in border areas.

Emphasising the importance of national interest and mutual benefit, the governor urged Dr Sabharwal to advise his personnel to actively motivate local youth to join the armed forces.

Sabharwal, who assumed charge of the NE Frontier Headquarters recently, assured the governor that he would address the points raised during their discussion, the communiqué added.