Arunachal Guv praises Sikkim’s cleanliness drive, calls for closer inter-state cooperation

Itanagar, Jan 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Monday praised Sikkim for being the cleanest state in the country and called for closer cooperation between the two states in tourism, environmental conservation and people-to-people initiatives.

During a courtesy call by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at Lok Bhavan in Gangtok, the governor commended the state government’s sustained focus on cleanliness, environmental protection and civic responsibility.

Parnaik is on a two-day official visit to the Himalayan state, an official statement said here.

He said these efforts reflect a strong sense of public discipline and collective ownership among the people.

Parnaik also appreciated the professionalism, efficiency and people-friendly approach of Sikkim Police, observing that a responsive and humane policing system plays a crucial role in building public trust, ensuring safety and promoting social harmony.

Highlighting the deep commonalities between the two states, the governor said Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are endowed with rich biodiversity, vibrant ethnic cultures, unique traditions and immense tourism potential.

He specifically referred to shared strengths in eco-tourism, orchids and the conservation of flora and fauna.

Acknowledging the cordial and constructive relationship between the chief ministers of the two states, the governor expressed hope that the existing goodwill would translate into enhanced collaboration in areas such as sustainable tourism, environmental conservation, cultural exchanges, capacity-building and people-to-people connect, for mutual benefit.

Drawing from his experience as the former Commander of the 17 Mountain Division in Sikkim, Parnaik shared his perspectives on evolving security dynamics in the region, noting that both states share sensitive international borders.

He underlined the changing nature of security challenges and stressed the importance of continued vigilance, coordination and preparedness.

The governor further underscored that close cooperation between civil administration and security agencies, along with proactive inter-state coordination, remains vital for maintaining peace, stability and development in the Himalayan region.