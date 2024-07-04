Arunachal Guv releases book on Kargil War

Itanagar, Jul 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General (Retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday launched a book on Kargil War authored by Vir Chakra awardee, the late Colonel M B Ravindranath.

The book, titled 'Kargil War: The Turning Point' was released by Parnaik at Cariappa Hall at Rajendra Singhji Army Officers Institute in Bengaluru, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here said.

The author, who was the commanding officer of the 2nd battalion of Rajputana Rifles, gave insight into the operations of his battalion from May to July of 1999 during Operation Vijay.

The battalion was instrumental in capturing the imposing 'Tololing' feature in the Drass sector on June 12-13, 1999. It was the first success of the Indian Army and proved to be the turning point of the war.

Speaking at the event, Parnaik, who had also commanded the 2nd battalion of the Rajputana Rifles in 1990-93, commended the late Col M B Ravindranath for the in-depth narration of the valour and élan of the Indian Army, the statement said.

He also appreciated the contributions of Anitha Ravindranath, wife of the late Col Ravindranath and officers of 2 Rajputana Rifles in bringing out the publication posthumously.

"This reflects the institute bonhomie and spirit of camaraderie of our forces," he said.

The governor said the book is a firsthand report from the war zone and highlights the acumen and gallantry of officers and troops of the regiment.

"The book delves into many leadership nuances and psychological aspects of war," he said.

Terming the book as inspiring, Parnaik said it must reach the people aiming to join the armed forces. He suggested that the book must be in every school and college library.

The 12-chapter book provides comprehensive details starting from 'The Gathering Storm', when the intrusions came to light in early May 1999, the unit movement from Kigam to Drass, the preparations, acclimatisation and training of troops, followed by the planning and the attacks on Tololing on June 13 and Three Pimples complex on June 28, 1999. PTI CORR ACD