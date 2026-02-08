Arunachal guv reviews welfare measures of ex-servicemen

Itanagar, Feb 8 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) reviewed the welfare measures taken up by the state's Rajya Sainik Board at Lok Bhavan here.

According to an official report on Sunday, the governor, in a meeting with Rajya Sainik Board director and also secretary, Air Commodore RD Mosabi (Retd) on Saturday, had a detailed discussion on the welfare of ex-servicemen and their dependents, resettlement and employment support, and effective coordination with the armed forces and government agencies.

Sharing his concern for the welfare of his former comrade in arms, Parnaik underscored the state's commitment to safeguarding the welfare of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, and their families through the timely implementation of welfare schemes, financial assistance, and responsive grievance redressal.

He also suggested organising ex-servicemen rallies in collaboration with Indian Armed Forces units stationed in Arunachal Pradesh to ensure wider outreach and direct engagement.

Emphasising dignified resettlement, the governor called for concrete and result-oriented measures to support ex-servicemen through skill development, employment facilitation, and guidance for self-employment.

He also advised the Rajya Sainik Board to function as a strong coordinating platform between the Armed Forces, the state government, Zilla Sainik Boards, and the Kendriya Sainik Board to ensure effective policy implementation and meaningful outreach to the veteran community, the report added.