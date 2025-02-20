Arunachal Guv, Rijiju highlight development and connectivity on Statehood Day

Itanagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that the state has been on the path of development and the government is committed to boost the infrastructure.

They made the statements on the occasion of 39th Statehood Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh on this day, saying their vibrant tribal heritage and breathtaking biodiversity make the state truly special.

Unfurling the national tri-colour at IG Park here, the governor acknowledged the state’s remarkable progress but also emphasised the need to address the ongoing challenges.

Parnaik stressed the importance of education, urging efforts to reduce dropouts and ensure all children complete their studies.

He stated that when students complete their education, Arunachal can nurture its own teachers, engineers and doctors, reducing dependence on other states.

Focusing on cleanliness and environmental management, Parnaik urged citizens to work in a mission mode to maintain hygiene and manage waste efficiently.

“A green and well-planned state must be free from illegal structures, encroachments, and unregulated construction,” he said and called for village volunteers to take responsibility for cleanliness and suggested using technological solutions to convert waste into power and useful products.

The governor stressed that roads and highways should inspire travellers and that community efforts should play a role in maintaining a clean and organised environment.

Addressing the growing drug menace in the state, Parnaik called for a two-pronged approach - prevention and rehabilitation, since it is eroding the social fabric.

He suggested using satellite imagery to track the cultivation of illicit substances and urged parents, community leaders, and teachers to report cases of addiction.

He emphasised that rigorous awareness campaigns led by the government, police, universities and social organizations to help curb the menace.

Parnaik concluded with a call for unity, accountability, and investment in youth and culture, stating, “The choices we make today will shape our future. Let’s act boldly for the success and harmony of our state.” Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the multi-crore Frontier Highway project will be a game changer for the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

The largest road project in the history of India is going to be around 1,400 kilometres long, and close to Rs 42,000 crore will be invested, he said.

The Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister said this is the highest allocation ever made by the Centre for a single project in the country.

He, however, expressed concern over potential hurdles due to compensation issues.

"My appeal to the people is, please don't try to inflate bills to claim compensation. Don't create obstructions. If a land issue comes up, it will delay projects," he said.

He cited the East-West Corridor, also known as the Industrial Corridor, which is facing delays due to compensation and forest clearance issues.

Rijiju said that prior to 2014, securing allocations for a single project was difficult, but after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, the situation changed.

The prime minister's focus is on the development of the northeast, and he instructed all ministers to visit northeastern states every 15 days to understand their problems and act accordingly, he said.

Extending greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, Modi said this state is known for its rich traditions and deep connection to nature.

"The hardworking and dynamic people of Arunachal Pradesh continue to contribute immensely to India’s growth, while their vibrant tribal heritage and breathtaking biodiversity make the state truly special," he said.

"May Arunachal Pradesh continue to flourish, and may its journey of progress and harmony continue to soar in the years to come," Modi said.

Arunachal became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Till 1972, it was known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA). It gained Union Territory status on January 20, 1972 and was renamed as Arunachal Pradesh. PTI UPL UPL NN