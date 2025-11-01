Arunachal guv says state foundation day celebrations reinforce national integration

Itanagar, Nov 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Saturday said the celebration of the foundation day of various states across the country reinforces the spirit of national integration and strengthens the cultural fabric of the nation under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative.

Celebrating the foundation day of eight states and seven Union Territories at Raj Bhavan here, the governor extended greetings to the people of the states and the UTs.

Parnaik said November 1 is a red-letter day in India's history, as it commemorates the creation of several states and UTs, an official statement said.

He conveyed his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, as well as Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh who were also part of the celebration.

Parnaik highlighted the unique strengths and shared bonds these regions have with Arunachal Pradesh, and appreciated their contribution to the state's development.

During the event, cultural presentations showcased India’s unity in diversity, drawing participation from members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, North Eastern Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Rajiv Gandhi University, government departments and the local business community. PTI UPL UPL MNB