Arunachal Guv stresses discipline, professionalism and humane approach in policing

Itanagar, Nov 8 (PTI) Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Saturday called upon members of the Arunachal Pradesh Police to uphold their motto 'Satya, Seva, Suraksha' (Truth, Service and Protection) with discipline, professionalism and compassion while performing their duties.

Addressing the 53rd raising day ceremony of the Arunachal Pradesh Police at the Police Training Centre, Banderdewa, the governor said the police force has consistently demonstrated professionalism, courage and an unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security across the state.

"When you offer service, you earn trust. And when you ensure protection, you strengthen the very foundation of our state," Parnaik said, expressing confidence that every police personnel would continue to live up to their proud motto.

He emphasised that a professional, disciplined and humane police force strengthens public trust and forms the backbone of a healthy democracy, an official statement said.

"Discipline is the very bedrock of policing. It ensures honesty in action, humility in conduct and an unwavering commitment to duty even when no one is watching," he said.

Highlighting the importance of physical fitness and moral integrity, the governor said an effective police officer stands on the firm foundation of strong character and a clear conscience.

Calling upon police personnel to remain updated with the legal framework, Parnaik urged them to familiarise themselves with the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which he said are aimed at making the criminal justice system more humane, responsive and aligned with the needs of a progressive nation.

Emphasising smart policing and technology-driven operations, the governor underscored the need for regular training and orientation.

Drawing from his experience as an Army Commander, he also highlighted the importance of strong welfare measures for police personnel and their families, stating that an officer can serve wholeheartedly only when assured of their family's well-being.

Earlier, the governor laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Pillar, reviewed the Raising Day parade commanded by deputy superintendent of police Nabam Rikam and took the salute of the marching contingents.

The best marching contingent trophy was awarded to the Arunachal Pradesh women contingent, led by sub-inspector Tage Ami.

The governor also presented the DGP's commendation disc to meritorious officers and personnel.

Complimenting the parade for its smart turnout and sharp drill, he said it reflected the pride and responsibility with which the force conducts itself.

The event featured demonstrations of unarmed combat and dog squad, cultural presentations, and a mass PT by trainees of the Police Training Centre. A band display by Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya and a silent drill were among the highlights.

As part of the celebration, the governor also inaugurated an exhibition on the implementation of new criminal laws, a new classroom building with state-of-the-art training infrastructure, and flagged off mobile forensic vans, interceptor vehicles and recovery cranes.

It is for the first time that the interceptor system will be deployed in the state to monitor traffic offences.

State Home Minister Mama Natung, Director General of Police Anand Mohan and Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chuku Apa also addressed the gathering. PTI UPL UPL RG