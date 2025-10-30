Arunachal Guv stresses discipline, support for faculty at APU

Itanagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday underscored the importance of discipline, self-motivation, and professional commitment among faculty members of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), to strengthen academic standards and institutional culture at the state's lone university.

Assuring support, he said the concerns raised by the teaching community would be given due consideration in consultation with the state government and university authorities.

Parnaik, who is also the chancellor of the varsity, interacted with faculty members during a meeting held after the first convocation of the university at Pasighat, in East Siang district.

State Education Commissioner Amjad Tak and vice chancellor Prof Tomo Riba were also present at the programme.

During the interaction, the Arunachal Pradesh University Teachers' Association (APUTA) submitted a memorandum to the governor highlighting key issues affecting academic infrastructure and faculty welfare.

The association called for a one-time grant to improve departmental facilities, citing the need for modern laboratories, ICT-enabled classrooms and strengthened library resources to meet accreditation standards and ensure quality education.

APUTA further urged for enhancement of retirement age for university teachers to 65 years in line with UGC norms to retain experienced faculty and maintain continuity in academic administration.

It also sought implementation of pending UGC-mandated allowances, including medical allowance, children's education allowance and hostel subsidy, pointing out the high cost of accessing healthcare and education outside the state.

APUTA president Dr Eli Doye thanked the governor for his time and assured that the demands were aimed not at personal gains but at building a conducive academic environment, attracting and retaining quality faculty, and ensuring APU's progress in line with national norms and expectations.