Arunachal Guv stresses geo-smart technologies for efficient governance

Itanagar, Sep 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday underscored the importance of adopting geo-smart technologies to strengthen governance systems, improve efficiency, and find innovative solutions to the state’s pressing challenges.

Participating in a presentation by Geospatial World at Raj Bhavan here, the Governor said such technologies must be tailored to the state’s requirements, an official statement said here.

"Technologies, when adopted, must facilitate the state government in analysing existing systems, strengthening their efficiency, and finding innovative solutions to its pressing challenges,” Parnaik remarked.

He called upon the representatives of Geospatial World to share sector-specific requirements and the need for Geographic Information System (GIS)-based tools with the state government.

This, Parnaik said, would enable the administration to review them according to local needs and realities.

The governor observed that geo-smart technologies can transform the way governments deliver services.

"Geo-smart technologies can enhance governance, enable analysis, and remotely monitor the progress of planned projects. The integration of technology into governance holds the promise of transforming service delivery and enhancing the quality of life for people across the state," he said.

The presentation was delivered by Geospatial World president Annu Negi and director Swati Mittal, who elaborated on the scope of geospatial applications and their potential as facilitating tools for the government.

Geospatial World is a premier global platform advancing geospatial technologies and applications. It connects professionals, researchers, and policymakers to share innovations in GIS, remote sensing, and mapping, driving smarter decisions in sectors like urban planning, disaster management, agriculture, and defence.

The session was followed by an interactive discussion with the state administration.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who also attended the event, said he looked forward to harnessing the immense potential of such technologies for development planning and service delivery.

"Looking forward to the immense possibilities that geospatial technologies offer in improving public services, enhancing planning, and driving sustainable development for the people of Arunachal," Khandu later wrote in a post on X.

State Chief Secretary Manish Gupta and other senior officials also took part in the deliberations, sharing perspectives and highlighting key issues and priorities for the state. PTI UPL UPL MNB