Arunachal Guv stresses importance of road infra for development

Itanagar, Mar 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Tuesday emphasised the crucial role of road connectivity in driving the state's socio-economic development, stating that well-executed infrastructure projects are key to progress.

During a meeting with National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) executive director (projects), Ashish Gupta, at the Raj Bhavan here, the governor underscored that well-constructed and properly maintained roads are essential for timely development, enhanced accessibility and economic growth.

Gupta briefed Parnaik on the status of NHIDCL projects in the state, an official statement said.

Parnaik noted that improved connectivity is not only vital for development but also strengthens national security, given Arunachal Pradesh’s extensive international borders.

A robust road infrastructure would unlock the state’s tourism potential and facilitate the export of perishable agricultural products like kiwi and oranges, he said.

“Seamless transportation is essential for improving market access for farmers and entrepreneurs, boosting economic opportunities and attracting investment to the state,” he said.

The governor urged NHIDCL to accelerate infrastructure projects, while maintaining high standards of quality and timely execution. PTI UPL UPL RBT