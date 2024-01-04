Arunachal guv stresses need for special focus on hydro, tourism sectors

Itanagar, Jan 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K T Parnaik on Thursday stressed the need for a special focus on hydropower and tourism sectors.

Advertisment

The governor, during a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at Raj Bhavan here, said that both sectors have a huge potential.

Mein, who called on the governor, exchanged New Year greetings and discussed developmental issues of the state, an official communiqué said.

Parnaik, who recently visited remote Vijoynagar in Changlang district, suggested the promotion of non-conventional energy resources such as solar lighting.

Advertisment

He, however, also advocated for minimum interference with the natural habitat of flora and fauna of the state.

The governor also called for the expansion of tourism infrastructure.

He advised the deputy chief minister, who is also the in-charge minister of economics and statistics, to automate official data in the state.

Parnaik said automation would help the government conduct a comparative analysis of the decadal growth of the state and identify areas that require more attention, funding and initiatives.

The governor commended the state government for the participation in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and Sewa Aapke Dwar campaigns in reaching out to the people and providing benefits under various schemes and programmes to eligible beneficiaries, the communiqué added. PTI UPL UPL ACD