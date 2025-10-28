Arunachal Guv stresses transparency, merit in public recruitment

Itanagar, Oct 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik on Tuesday underscored the need to strengthen transparency, efficiency and credibility in recruitment processes to ensure that public institutions attract the finest talent, asserting that merit must remain the sole guiding principle in the selection of candidates.

The governor’s remarks came during a meeting with chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Sanjay Shrinet, and chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Captain Rameshwar Singh Thakur (Retd), at the Raj Bhavan here.

Parnaik said the quality of governance and the state’s progress are directly linked to the integrity and competence of those recommended through Public Service Commission examinations, an official statement said.

The governor emphasised that every Public Service Commission carries the primary responsibility of identifying and recommending the most deserving candidates for public service, adding that the onus lies on these constitutional bodies to uphold the highest standards of fairness and meritocracy.

Sharing his observations, Parnaik said Arunachal Pradesh has faced challenges in recent years with regard to recruitment, but noted that corrective measures are underway to restore public confidence and safeguard institutional integrity.

He appreciated efforts to foster collaboration and exchange of best practices among state public service commissions, stating that such cooperation strengthens the nation’s overall administrative framework.

During the meeting, the governor and the chairman of both the state public service commissions, discussed functioning, best practices and emerging challenges of PSC across the country. PTI UPL UPL MNB