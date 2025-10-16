Arunachal Guv stresses world-class road standards for border security

Itanagar, Oct 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday underscored the importance of maintaining international standards in the construction and upkeep of roads, bridges, and tunnels in border areas, emphasising that robust road networks are vital both for national security and socio-economic growth.

The governor made the remarks during a meeting with Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Jitendra Prasad, who called on him at the Raj Bhavan here, to discuss strengthening border connectivity and strategic infrastructure development, an official statement said.

Highlighting the dual role of road infrastructure, Parnaik said that well-maintained strategic routes are essential for rapid troop mobilisation, year-round access to frontier zones, and meeting long-term defence logistics in a cost-effective manner.

He added that these same roads also serve as lifelines for remote communities by improving access to healthcare, education, markets, and disaster response mechanisms.

Drawing from his field experience, the governor urged the BRO to leverage advanced technologies and skilled manpower to ensure the durability, efficiency, and timely completion of ongoing and future projects in the state’s challenging terrain and climatic conditions.

He also called for strict adherence to rules and vigilance in handling compensation-related issues, instructing that any unusual activity be promptly reported to the deputy commissioners and the state administration.

Acknowledging the BRO’s humanitarian initiatives, Parnaik appreciated its effort to set up a play and learning room for the children of casual labourers engaged in road projects at Tawang, describing it as a reflection of the organisation’s welfare-oriented approach beyond infrastructure building.

In response, the ADG assured the governor of the BRO’s continued commitment to high-quality, mission-driven infrastructure development that serves both the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the strategic interests of the nation. PTI UPL UPL MNB