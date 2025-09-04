Arunachal Guv urges Centre to expand air connectivity

Itanagar, Sep 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Thursday urged the Centre to expand aviation services and improve connectivity across the state, highlighting the need for increased flights, better airport facilities and regulated air cargo services.

During a meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, at Raj Bhavan here, Parnaik emphasised the success of the Donyi Polo Airport, noting its consistently high passenger footfall and the growing demand for air travel, an official statement said.

He also suggested the introduction of more airline services and greater flight frequency to meet the needs of both residents and visitors.

The governor also stressed the development of aviation facilities at other key locations, including Ziro, Pasighat, Aalo, Mechukha and Tuting, noting that improved connectivity would unlock tourism potential, generate employment, and contribute to economic growth.

Highlighting the importance of regulated air cargo, Parnaik pointed to the state’s production of kiwi, apples, cardamom, and high-value crops like orchids, contending that dedicated cargo services would enhance market access, reduce post-harvest losses, and increase farmers’ income.

The union minister assured the governor of the Centre’s commitment to strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s aviation infrastructure and connectivity, supporting the state’s overall development. PTI UPL RBT