Arunachal Guv urges GBs to lead rural transformation from grassroots

Itanagar, Nov 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday called upon 'gaon burahs' and 'gaon buris' (GBs) to take the lead in driving social reforms, community development and the state’s progress in line with the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Interacting with a delegation from Lower Subansiri district at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said these village heads are the “torchbearers of change”, and the first guardians of welfare in villages, where development truly begins through committed local leadership.

Emphasising cleanliness, Parnaik reiterated that Swachh Bharat is not merely a government programme but a collective civic duty, an official statement said.

“A clean environment means fewer diseases, healthier families, and a stronger community,” Parnaik said, urging the GBs to ensure proper waste management at the household level.

The governor also encouraged them to strengthen education at the grassroots, while praising their efforts toward adult literacy.

He said that no child, boy or girl, should be allowed to drop out of school.

“An educated child becomes an empowered citizen and the future doctor, teacher or leader of the community,” Parnaik stressed.

Expressing concern over the rise of drug abuse, the governor termed the menace a “social poison that destroys families and ruins the future of youth”.

He urged village leaders to identify vulnerable youngsters and steer them toward sports, skills and positive community activities, adding, “We must treat this as a battle for the soul of our society.” A 23-member team from Dutta, Mudang Tage and Bamin villages interacted with the governor during the meeting.

Later, the delegation visited the Raj Bhavan complex to witness innovative pilot initiatives in horticulture, animal husbandry and agriculture.

The projects, designed to suit the state’s unique climate and traditional practices, aim to encourage sustainable and income-generating livelihood models among farmers and youth. PTI UPL NN