Arunachal Guv urges people to donate blood

Itanagar, Nov 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Wednesday appealed to the people to donate blood.

Speaking at a blood donation camp organised by the Indian Red Cross Society in Raj Bhavan, the governor said poor people and communities should not suffer because of lack of blood.

Terming blood donation as one of the noblest acts, he said it was a service to society and the nation.

Personnel of the 33rd Battalion of ITBP, 1st Armed Arunachal Police Battalion, 138 Battalion of CRPF, and Police Training Centre, donated blood at the camp in large numbers.

A total of 104 blood units were collected and then sent to the blood banks of TRIHMS-Naharlagun and Ramakrishna Mission Hospital in Itanagar, a statement said. PTI CORR SOM