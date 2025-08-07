Arunachal guv urges people to draw inspiration from Quit India Movement

Itanagar, Aug 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Thursday urged citizens to draw inspiration from the Quit India Movement and channel its spirit to combat modern-day challenges such as poverty, ignorance, inequality and corruption.

In a message on the eve of the Quit India Movement anniversary, the governor said the movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, marked a turning point in India's freedom struggle.

Gandhi's clarion call of "Do or Die" had triggered a nationwide uprising, igniting a deep sense of resistance and self-determination among Indians, he said.

"The movement shook the very foundations of British rule and became a symbol of our collective courage and resolve. It ultimately paved the way for India's independence in 1947," Parnaik stated in his message.

He said that while the era of colonial rule has passed, the need for national resolve remains just as urgent.

"Today, our fight is against poverty, inequality, ignorance and corruption. Let us honour the legacy of our freedom fighters by pledging to build a strong, inclusive, and self-reliant India," he said. PTI CORR MNB