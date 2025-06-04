Arunachal Guv urges people to join ‘end plastic pollution’ campaign

Itanagar, Jun 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday called on the people of the state to unite in support of the nationwide campaign ‘One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution'.

The campaign was launched by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to mark World Environment Day observed on June 5.

He highlighted that this initiative, aligned with the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), encourages every Indian to adopt sustainable practices and firmly reject single-use plastics, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

Parnaik emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh, known for its dense forests and rich cultural heritage, is among India’s greenest treasures.

With this natural gift, comes the duty to protect and preserve it. As the nation embraces this campaign, Arunachal Pradesh should set an example by moving from awareness to meaningful action, the governor said.

He urged citizens to reduce single-use plastics, promote eco-friendly alternatives, and practise responsible waste segregation and recycling.

Parnaik also encouraged participation in clean-up drives and community efforts to safeguard the state’s rivers, forests, and future.

The governor stressed that every small effort counts and assured the people that the state government remains dedicated to supporting these efforts.

Parnaik appealed to the people of the state to join the movement, inspire change, and help end plastic pollution.

“Our choices today will shape the health of the environment tomorrow. Together, let’s work towards a cleaner Arunachal Pradesh and a greener India,” he added. PTI UPL NN