Arunachal Guv urges power cos to expand CSR support

Itanagar, Nov 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Wednesday urged power corporations to expand their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support in the state.

The governor made the appeal while handing over a NEEPCO-sponsored school bus to the Oju Welfare Association (OWA).

Parnaik said the contribution would make a meaningful difference in the lives of the students.

Noting that Arunachal Pradesh do not have major industries of its own, the governor said the state relies heavily on power sector PSUs for CSR-driven community development.

He expressed hope that NEEPCO would continue to champion projects benefiting institutions dedicated to the welfare of vulnerable children.