Arunachal Guv urges tea growers to focus on branding, market expansion

Itanagar, Feb 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Saturday underscored the importance of organic tea cultivation, citing its sustainability and growing market demand.

Interacting with small tea growers at Raj Bhavan, the governor encouraged them to embrace natural farming practices that enhance product quality and align with global consumer preferences for eco-friendly, chemical-free products, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

The discussion focused on strategies to promote Arunachal Pradesh’s tea industry and strengthen its market presence, it said.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to positioning Arunachal Pradesh as a key player in the organic tea sector, Parnaik advised tea growers to utilise both traditional and digital marketing strategies.

He urged them to develop a strong brand identity, complete with an attractive logo, eco-friendly packaging, and a compelling tagline that reflects their dedication to organic and sustainable farming, the statement said.

Highlighting the power of storytelling in branding, the governor encouraged growers to share their farm’s journey, cultivation methods, and sustainability efforts through social media and product packaging, it said.

He also recommended setting up a professional website with an integrated e-commerce platform to facilitate direct consumer sales. Additionally, he stressed the importance of participating in national and international tea trade fairs to connect with buyers and expand market reach, the statement said.

Parnaik assured the tea growers that the state government would provide full support, including marketing assistance, as long as they adhere to quality standards, adopt sustainable farming practices, and maintain high production levels.

During the meeting, the president of the Small Tea Growers' Association Tadak Gab and tea grower Marpu Baja apprised the governor of the challenges the tea industry faces in Arunachal Pradesh, it added.