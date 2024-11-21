Arunachal guv urges US to explore investment opportunities in state

Itanagar, Nov 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday urged the United States to explore investment and joint venture opportunities in the state.

During a meeting with Kathy Giles-Diaz, the consul general of the US consulate general in Kolkata, who visited him at the Raj Bhavan, Parnaik highlighted the state’s vast potential in sectors such as hydropower, horticulture, minerals, and tourism.

He called for strengthening economic ties between Arunachal Pradesh and the US, emphasising the importance of mutual cooperation.

Calling Arunachal Pradesh an organic state with significant horticultural output, Parnaik encouraged the US to explore market connections and utilise its expertise in food processing.

He also proposed initiatives for advanced skills training.

Parnaik noted that the people of Arunachal Pradesh are keen on fostering closer ties between India and the US, particularly because of shared democratic values. PTI UPL UPL MNB