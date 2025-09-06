Arunachal Guv urges youth to align with 'Viksit Bharat' 2047 vision

Itanagar, Sep 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Saturday called upon the youth to align their personal aspirations with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat' 2047, stressing that individual progress strengthens society, the state, and ultimately the nation.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 47th Foundation Day of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here, the governor said educational institutions are the "engines of growth and transformation" and urged students to embrace creativity, innovation, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and skill-based learning.

"Remain physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight," he advised the students.

Parnaik emphasised the role of the faculty members as "true architects of students' futures" and advised them to guide with empathy, discipline, and updated knowledge in line with new research and innovations.

He also appealed to alumni to maintain strong bonds with their alma mater and contribute to its growth.

On the occasion, the governor paid homage to former state Education minister Dera Natung, in whose memory the college is named, and urged all to carry forward his legacy by dedicating themselves to education.

He highlighted that the seeds of knowledge sown today must blossom into a brighter tomorrow for the state and the nation.

Encouraging youth to actively participate in the MyGov portal by sharing ideas and suggestions, Parnaik said, such involvement not only contributes to nation-building but also creates a direct connection with the prime minister.

Earlier, the governor felicitated achievers, including Rajiv Gandhi University toppers, student achievers in zonal, national and international competitions, and outstanding alumni.

He also released a book titled 'Arunachal Pradesh Ke Galo Loksahitya Mein Stree Jeevan Ke Vividh Aayaam: Ek Adhyayah' authored by Dr Tumbom Riba 'Lily' Jomoh.

In his welcome address, college Principal Dr M Q Khan presented the achievements and challenges of the college and outlined its roadmap for the future. PTI UPL UPL RG