Arunachal Guv urges youth to drive tech-led development, uphold cultural values

Itanagar, Feb 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Tuesday urged young students from across the country to "perform, reform and transform" in their professional lives, embrace technology-driven development and remain rooted in India's cultural values, while contributing responsibly towards the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Interacting with a group of 81 students from Jharkhand, Puducherry and West Bengal at Lok Bhavan here under the youth exchange programme, the governor called upon them to be innovative, enterprising and disciplined citizens, an official statement said.

Parnaik encouraged them to keep their minds open to new ideas while staying firmly grounded in the nation's rich cultural ethos, and to emerge as responsible contributors in the collective journey of nation-building.

A total of 44 students from Jharkhand and Puducherry are visiting Arunachal Pradesh under the Ashtalakshmi Darshan initiative, while 37 youth from West Bengal are participating in the interstate youth exchange programme.

Lauding the vision behind these initiatives, the governor described Ashtalakshmi Darshan as a far-sighted programme that connects the youth of the North Eastern Region with the rest of the country.

He also commended the Ministry of Youth Affairs for implementing the interstate youth exchange programme, stating that such initiatives foster a sense of oneness and strengthen national integration.

Highlighting the developmental progress of Arunachal Pradesh, the governor said the state stands as a living example of unity in diversity, with its many tribes and distinct cultural traditions.

He observed that, unlike some other parts of the North East, Arunachal Pradesh has remained free from insurgency and plays a strategic role as a buffer between the Tibet region and the rest of India.

Parnaik also underlined the state's growing importance as a key pivot in India's Act East Policy.

The programme was marked by vibrant cultural performances.

Students from Jharkhand and Puducherry presented lively performances, while students of Rajiv Gandhi University showcased a diversity dance reflecting the harmonious cultural mosaic of the northeastern state. PTI UPL UPL RG