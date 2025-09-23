Arunachal Guv urges youths to get actively involved in traditional festivities

Itanagar, Sep 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Tuesday urged the youth of the state to get actively involved in traditional festivities, stressing that their participation is essential to preserving the cultural legacy of their forefathers and reinforcing the bonds that hold communities together.

Greeting the people on the Ke-Meh-Ha festival of the Idu Mishmi community, Parnaik expressed hope that the celebrations would bring prosperity, harmony, and tranquillity across society.

Highlighting the deep connection between the state’s festivals and its agrarian roots, the governor said agriculture has always been at the heart of Arunachal Pradesh's way of life, shaping customs, social interactions, and community identity.

"Our festivals are closely linked with the cycles of cultivation and harvest. They are not merely moments of joy, but essential threads that preserve and transmit our rich cultural heritage," he said.

Parnaik underscored the importance of intergenerational participation in such celebrations.

He urged the younger generation to embrace and take pride in traditional customs, noting that active involvement in rituals and festivities ensures continuity of the community's values and knowledge.

"As we celebrate Ke-Meh-Ha, let us honour the wisdom of our forefathers and consciously pass this legacy on to future generations," he added.