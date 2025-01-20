Arunachal Guv visits Namsai, reviews progress of govt schemes

Itanagar, Jan 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Monday visited Namsai district and reviewed the progress of various central and state government-sponsored developmental programmes and schemes being implemented in the aspirational district.

During his interaction with government officials, the governor praised their efforts in driving developmental activities in the area. He urged them to maintain the momentum and place greater emphasis on skill development and education.

Parnaik particularly highlighted the need to strengthen Anganwadi centres and proposed the establishment of advanced learning centres along with mobile libraries to enhance the educational landscape of the district.

Stressing the importance of creating a future-ready youth, the governor emphasised that every effort should be made to ensure the young people of Arunachal Pradesh are educated, disciplined, and motivated, enabling them to become responsible citizens and leaders.

Impressed by the district’s potential in agriculture and its allied sectors, Parnaik stated that Namsai has the capacity to emerge as the 'Vegetable Basket' of the North East. He encouraged the farming community to adopt natural and diversified farming techniques to double their income.

Recognising the tourism potential in the district, Parnaik advised the district administration to focus on creating a wholesome tourism experience. This includes leveraging the talents of local tour operators and guides, as well as providing opportunities for cultural exposure. He urged the officials to establish technology-driven tourism hubs to further boost the socio-economic development of the region.

The governor highlighted the critical role effective administration plays in driving the state's development. He stressed that automation of data could play a crucial role in monitoring, reviewing, and directing efforts, ensuring that the benefits of development reach the intended beneficiaries in a timely manner.

During his visit, the governor also interacted with Lekang MLA Likha Soni, Deputy Commissioner C R Khampa, and District Planning Officer Keshav Sharma, who briefed him on the district's achievements, ongoing initiatives, and challenges.

Parnaik also met 'goan burahs' (village heads) and panchayati members, urging them to contribute voluntarily towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. PTI UPL UPL RG