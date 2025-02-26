Arunachal has potential to generate 50,000 mw of hydropower: Dhankhar

Itanagar, Feb 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh has the potential to generate 50,000 mw of hydropower, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday, maintaining that the state holds the key to India's energy future.

Dhankhar, who is on a day-long visit to the state, attended the Nyokum Yullo festival of the Nyishi tribe at Boasimla in the Kamle district.

Addressing a function there, he underscored the importance of festivals in preserving the cultural heritage of the tribal communities.

Dhankhar hailed India as the fastest-growing country in the world, citing remarkable strides in economic growth, infrastructure, and social welfare.

Speaking on Arunachal Pradesh's vast hydropower capabilities, he said the sector holds an investment potential of Rs 5 lakh crore.

Accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Dhankhar inaugurated a multipurpose indoor hall in Boasimla.

He also felicitated Kabak Yano, the first woman from the Nyishi community to summit Mt Everest.

He enthusiastically joined the Rikham Pada dance, a tradition of the community. PTI UPL UPL SOM