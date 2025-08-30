Arunachal Health Min seeks Centre's support for Super Speciality Hospital

Itanagar, Aug 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Health minister Biyuram Wahge has sought the Centre's support for strengthening healthcare facilities in the state, particularly the establishment of a Super Speciality Hospital in the Itanagar Capital Region.

During a meeting with Union Health Minister J P Nadda in New Delhi on Friday, Wahge stressed that Arunachal Pradesh, being a border state with difficult terrain, needs advanced medical facilities to reduce the burden of patients travelling outside the state for specialised treatment.

He pointed out that the proposed Super Speciality Hospital would serve as a referral hub not only for Arunachal Pradesh but also for neighbouring states in the North East, officials said on Saturday.

Wahge also deliberated on the upcoming North East Regional Conference of the health department, scheduled to be hosted by the state in October this year.

The conference will bring together health ministers, commissioners, secretaries and mission directors from all the Northeastern states for policy discussions, experience sharing and collaborative planning.

Wahge said that Nadda has graciously consented to attend the event, which is expected to give a major push to the health sector in the region.

Expressing gratitude, the minister said Nadda's support and guidance would play a vital role in further strengthening healthcare infrastructure and delivery services in Arunachal Pradesh.

He added that the Centre's backing will help realise the state government's vision of providing accessible and advanced healthcare to people in even the remotest corners of the state. PTI UPL UPL RG