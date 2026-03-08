Arunachal: Heroin worth Rs 1.37 lakh seized, one arrested

Itanagar, Mar 8 (PTI) A man has been arrested and heroin worth Rs 1.37 lakh seized from his possession in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, police said on Sunday.

Namsai Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kengo Dirchi said the arrest and seizure were made during a raid in Mimey area under the jurisdiction of Chongkham police station on Saturday.

During the search, two soap cases containing 26.06 gm of heroin worth around Rs 1.37 lakh were seized from the accused's possession, police said.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI CORR ACD