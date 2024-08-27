Arunachal Home minister pitches for fencing of international borders

Itanagar, Aug 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh minister Mama Natung has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to fence the international borders of the state to check infiltration, insurgent activities and illegal cross-border movements.

Natung called on Shah in New Delhi on Monday, officials said.

Arunachal Pradesh shares 160 km border with Bhutan in the west, 1,080 km with China in the north and northeast and 440 km with Myanmar to the east.

"Fencing over the international borders is the utmost priority of the northeastern state to check infiltrations, drug trafficking, insurgent activities and illegal cross-border movements," Natung, the Arunachal Pradesh Home minister said.

Natung also briefed Shah about the augmentation of vigilance at the check gates of the state in the wake of Bangladesh political crisis through strict checking of inner line permits and recent linking of Aadhaar card with e-ILP.

Natung submitted the package 2.0 action plan for troubled Tirap Changlang Longding (TCL) districts to the Union Home minister, officials said.

"It is critical to consolidate TCL package 1.0 to augment immediate additional capabilities in the state police to strengthen its resources and infrastructures already raised in TCL 1.0 package," Natung said.

The basic components in the revised TCL 2.0 proposal would be infrastructures, mobility and equipment, he added.

Shah assured to look into the proposals submitted for a positive outcome, the officials added. PTI UPL UPL RG