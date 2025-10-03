Arunachal home minister stresses accountability, cultural pride in state's growth

Itanagar, Oct 3 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on Friday emphasised the importance of preserving traditions, culture, and values alongside developmental progress.

“We must go beyond files and targets; our work should reflect sincerity and commitment towards building a strong Arunachal for future generations,” Natung said at a review meeting in Tawang.

He stressed that governance must be people-centric, adding that a motivated bureaucracy and active legislators were key to transforming border districts like Tawang.

Earlier in the day, Natung inaugurated a three-day conference, jointly organised by the Monpa Youth Educational Conference and the International Tibetan College Students Association.

“India once led the world with great universities like Nalanda and Taxila. Youth must draw inspiration from this heritage, preserve our dialects and Buddhist culture, and take pride in the Himalayan identity,” Natung said.

Eminent scholars from the Central Institute of Himalayan Cultural Studies, Varanasi and Dahung, along with other universities, will deliberate on cultural preservation, environment, and social development at the conference over the next three days, officials said.