Arunachal hosts first standing committee meeting of state PSC chiefs

Itanagar, Oct 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday hosted the standing committee meeting of chairpersons of state Public Service Commissions (PSCs) for the first time, with a session at Ziro Valley in Lower Subansiri district, officials said.

It focused on strengthening transparency, efficiency and inter-state coordination in public service recruitment, they said.

The meeting was attended by Union Public Service Commission member Dinesh Dasa, who represented the UPSC chairman, along with PSC chairpersons from Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, an official release said.

Prof Pradip Lingfa, chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), presided over the session.

In his address, Lingfa highlighted APPSC’s reform measures and presented a detailed roadmap on enhancing efficiency through information technology integration in examination and recruitment processes.

He stressed that the goal is to make the system “more transparent, efficient, and people-friendly”.

The chairpersons deliberated on challenges related to conducting free, fair and merit-based recruitment examinations across the country, the release said.

The last standing committee meeting was held in Chennai in April this year, during which Arunachal Pradesh was selected as the next host state.