Arunachal: Indian Army sets up Sarva Dharma Sthal at remote Migging

Itanagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Indian Army's Spear Corps has set up a Sarva Dharma Sthal at Migging transit camp in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district, bordering China, officials said on Friday.

The Sarva Dharma Sthal (a site for all faiths) was inaugurated on Thursday.

The Sthal aims to promote battlefield tourism, communal harmony, mutual respect, confidence building between security forces and locals in the border areas of the state under the Bharat Rann Bhoomi initiative, they said.

The inaugural event was organised in the spirit of Arunachal's rich cultural traditions, reflecting the region's long-standing values of unity, peaceful coexistence, and respect for all faiths.

The Sthal will serve as a common spiritual space for all, symbolising unity in diversity and strengthening civil-military cooperation in the remote border region, they added.

Representatives of the civil administration, security forces, members of the Migging church, GREF, ITBP, and other civil-defence workers attended the event. PTI COR MNB