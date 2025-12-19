Arunachal inks MoU with private firm to revive 144 MW Gongri hydro project

Itanagar, Dec 19 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private firm for reviving the 144 MW Gongri hydroelectric project in West Kameng district, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said.

It was among several projects stalled for non-completion of work on time by the implementing agency.

Mein, in a post on X, said that the project is the first to be restored under the state's policy to revive long-pending and terminated hydropower initiatives.

"The signing of the MoU reflects our firm commitment to revive stalled hydropower projects through innovative policy interventions and to strengthen Arunachal Pradesh's energy landscape," Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolios, said.

The Gongri project, located near Dirang town on the Gongri River, involves an estimated investment of Rs 1,700 crore.

The project will be executed under the BOOT (Build-Own-Operate-Transfer) model with a lease period of 40 years, after which it will be transferred to the Arunachal Pradesh government, the deputy chief minister said.

He added that the developer, Patel Engineering Limited, has committed to restore and commission the project within 48 months from re-allotment, with commissioning targeted by December 2029.

"This milestone marks a significant step towards unlocking stalled hydropower potential and reinforcing long-term energy security for the state," he added.

The deputy chief minister stated that the revival of the Gongri project sends a strong signal of policy stability and investor confidence, while ensuring responsible and sustainable hydropower development in the state.

Meanwhile, Mein on Thursday reviewed the progress of small hydropower projects being developed by the Hydropower Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL), with a focus on both ongoing and proposed small hydropower projects across the state.

The review included a detailed assessment of strategically important projects such as the Sumbachu hydro project and the Taksang Chu project in Tawang district, officials said on Friday.

The deputy chief minister, during the review, examined construction progress, electro-mechanical works, inter-departmental coordination and site-specific challenges impacting timely execution, they said.

The status and readiness of other identified small hydro projects allotted to HPDCAPL were also reviewed, along with a roadmap for accelerating implementation while ensuring environmental responsibility and local participation.

The exercise forms part of a broader effort to strengthen HPDCAPL as a key implementing agency for small hydropower development, promote clean and decentralised energy generation, and reinforce Arunachal Pradesh's long-term energy security through responsible hydropower development, the officials added. PTI UPL UPL ACD