Arunachal inks pact to modernise governance, upskill civil servants

Itanagar, May 27 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karmayogi Bharat and the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) to modernise governance, enhance the skills of civil servants, and strengthen institutional capacity across the state.

The MoU focuses on aligning state-level efforts with the Mission Karmayogi framework to promote citizen-centric governance.

It introduces a competency-based training approach that emphasises continuous learning, behavioural transformation, and institutional development to improve public service delivery, an official statement said.

Under the partnership, civil servants in the state will have access to on-demand learning resources through the Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) platform.

This initiative will allow officials to acquire critical skills tailored to their roles, supported by expert guidance and standardised evaluation from CBC and Karmayogi Bharat.

The collaboration will also help modernise the state's HR systems and training institutions by introducing best practices in capacity building. Additionally, by leveraging national-level digital and knowledge infrastructure, the reform process is designed to be both cost-effective and impactful.

As part of the agreement, the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in the state will integrate Mission Karmayogi content into its training modules. These modules will be adapted to reflect the state's specific administrative and developmental priorities, ensuring relevance and long-term effectiveness.

The initiative reflects a shared commitment to building a future-ready, responsive, and efficient bureaucracy that is better equipped to serve the people of the northeastern state, the statement added. PTI UPL UPL ACD