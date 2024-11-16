Arunachal: Jaswantgarh, Nyukmadung war memorials to host events honouring 1962 war heroes

Itanagar, Nov 16 (PTI) As tributes to the courage and sacrifice of the Indian Army during the 1962 war with China, commemorative events are being planned to be organised at Jaswantgarh and Nyukmadung war memorials in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson said.

An event would be organised at Jaswantgarh War Memorial in Tawang district on Sunday, while another function would be held at Nyukmadung War Memorial in West Kameng district on Monday, Guwahati-based Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The events will honour the heroic soldiers and resilient local citizens who stood united during the India-China War of 1962, symbolising a legacy of bravery and unity that continues to inspire generations, he said.

The commemorations would focus on two pivotal battles of the war, the Battle of Nuranang (November 17, 1962) and the Battle of Nyukmadung (November 18, 1962).

The Battle of Nuranang is a testament to the courage of the 4 Garhwal Rifles, led by Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat (Mahavir Chakra, Posthumous), Lance Naik Trilok Singh Negi (Vir Chakra, Posthumous), and Rifleman Gopal Singh Gusain (Vir Chakra).

"These soldiers displayed extraordinary bravery, with Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat famously delaying the enemy's advance for 72 hours, inflicting heavy casualties and defending his post with unyielding determination. Their sacrifice has left an indelible mark on Indian military history," Lt Col Rawat said.

The Battle of Nyukmadung, known for its fierce combat and steadfast resistance, highlighted the exemplary leadership and resilience of the Indian Army. With unwavering support from local citizens, the soldiers demonstrated remarkable camaraderie and resolve, he added.

In the run-up to the main commemorations, a series of community-focused events such as painting and lecture competitions in local schools, motorcycle and bicycle rallies and a medical camp for community welfare, have been organised to strengthen civil-military relations.

The celebrations will conclude with a cultural programme featuring traditional dances and patriotic songs performed by SELA Brigade troops and students from Jang and Dirang schools.

A live re-enactment of the historic battles would also be featured during the concluding event, the spokesperson said.

"These commemorations serve as a powerful reminder of the valour and unity that define our nation. As we gather to honour these historic battles, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values of selflessness and bravery exemplified by our heroes," Rawat added. PTI UPL UPL ACD