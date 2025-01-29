Arunachal: Journalists enrolled under govt healthcare scheme

Itanagar, Jan 29 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday facilitated enrollment of working journalists under the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) at an event here.

The initiative marked the implementation of a notification issued on February 6 last year, which made all the journalists registered with the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and Arunachal Press Club (APC) eligible for CMAAY benefits.

Speaking on the occasion, Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge underscored the media’s role in bridging the gap between the government and the people.

Wahge also urged journalists to play a proactive role in disseminating information about government schemes to ensure their benefits reach the public effectively.

"Journalists are the voice of the people. Their responsibility extends beyond reporting. They are also key agents in spreading awareness about welfare schemes meant to improve lives," he said.

The mass enrollment under the CMAAY scheme enables both Arunachal Pradesh State Tribe (APST) and non-APST journalists registered with the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) to avail of health benefits.

The move aims to recognise their contributions and ensure their well-being.

APC president Dodum Yangfo welcomed the inclusion of journalists under CMAAY, terming it a significant step in addressing the occupational risks the media professionals face.

"This initiative acknowledges the challenges journalists face daily, often working in difficult conditions without proper health security," Yangfo said.

APUWJ president Amar Sangno described the move as a historic milestone.